CBS News’ Charles Osgood to Receive Dick Clark Lifetime Achievement Award

CBS News mainstay Charles Osgood will receive the Dick Clark Lifetime Achievement Award at the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Golden Mike Award fundraising dinner Feb. 29 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

A member of the NAB Hall of Fame and Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, Osgood has served as anchor for Emmy-winning CBS News Sunday Morning since 1994. Osgood, writer for CBS Radio’s “The Osgood File,” has also been honored with an NAB Distinguished Service Award and multiple Peabody and Emmy Awards. He worked at ABC News before joining CBS.

The Broadcasters Foundation, which offers aid to broadcasters in need, previously announced that Bob Pittman, chairman and CEO of iHeart Media, is the recipient of the Golden Mike Award. This is the second year the Dick Clark Lifetime Achievement Award is being given out at the gala event. Last year, it was awarded posthumously to Dick Clark.