CBS News Brings Back ‘Eye on America‘

CBS News is bringing back its “Eye on America” series, featuring long-form reporting on vital issues around the U.S., starting May 29 in CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor. The segments will air regularly in the evening newscast.

CBS News introduced “Eye on America” in 1991 as a daily, in-depth segment produced by domestic bureaus. It ran in the evening newscast. The segments stopped running in 2006.

“‘Eye on America’ will feature stories that are longer and more immersive than ones typically seen on a nightly basis. We want to give viewers an opportunity to get a deeper understanding of some of the key issues impacting the nation,” said Mosheh Oinounou, executive producer of CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor. “This storied franchise is one of the best examples of front-line journalism that CBS News was built on and one that will also resonate on all of our new digital platforms.”

Related: CBS News Names Brinda Adhikari Senior Broadcast Producer, 'CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor'

Javier Guzman is the senior producer for the “Eye on America” series. The first “Eye” reports will look at the role of teachers in the age of mass shootings, the fight over sanctuary cities, and opioid addiction. CBS News Correspondent Adriana Diaz visits an Arizona pre-school for a May 29 report, where teachers are learning survival tactics in the event of a mass shooting.

CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor launched in December 2017.