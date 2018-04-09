CBS News Names Brinda Adhikari Senior Broadcast Producer, 'CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor'

Brinda Adhikari, senior producer for the CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor has been named executive producer.

She joined CBS Evening News in 2015.

Before joining CBS she was with ABC News' investigative unit for more than a dozen years (2003-2015), ultimately becoming coordinating producer for World News Tonight.

Prior to working with ABC, Adhikari was a communications officer with UNICEF in Johannesburg, South Africa.