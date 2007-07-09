CBS News Announces Campaign ’08 Coverage Plans

CBS News has announced their coverage plans for the 2008 presidential campaigns. In addition to TV coverage, CBS Radio and CBSNews.com will also have exclusive content and extensive coverage.



Katie Couric will continue to anchor the CBS Evening News during the race, and will anchor all special coverage that comes in. Couric will also moderate a live Democratic candidates debate on December 10th 2007. The debate will be the last of the DNC-sanctioned debates before Democratic voters cast their ballots in the primary elections.

CBS News Washington bureau chief and Face The Nation host Bob Schieffer and CBS News senior political correspondent Jeff Greenfield will lead much of the coverage, and will be backed up by correspondents on the campaign trail with each of the candidates.

In the next few months CBSNews.com will launch a special section dedicated to the campaign, with extensive coverage from all CBS News divisions. Some of the new features on the site will include daily video and text blogging from the reporters and producers on the trail with the candidates, “Pure Horserace,” a daily wrap up from the political team and exclusive coverage from Politico.com, CBS News’ coverage partner.



CBS also says that they will include ways for viewers to participate in the dialogue and debate with unique communications tools. CBS senior political editor Vaugn Ververs will lead the web coverage.