CBS News and Stations Premieres 'Surfside Collapse' Special on WFOR Miami and CBSN

CBS News and Stations presents the special Surfside Collapse: A Search For Answers July 1 at 7:30 p.m. on CBS-owned WFOR Miami, then streaming on CBSN nationwide at 8 p.m. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports for CBSN and WFOR anchor Lauren Pastrana reports for the station.

In the spring, CBS combined CBS News and its owned stations, saying the merger “will maximize the power of CBS’ newsgathering and production operations to serve audiences across all national, digital, local and global platforms.”

Surfside Collapse: A Search for Answers is “a culmination of all the on-the-ground reporting from CBS News and Stations surrounding the tragedy,” said CBS. “The special will provide a first-person perspective on what happened, a look into the individual stories of the families impacted, the latest up-to-the-minute developments on the recovery efforts from the ground and an examination of what is currently known about the cause of the deadly building collapse.”

WFOR, known as CBS4, went on the air at 4 a.m. ET June 24 to report on the collapse of the apartment building. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell anchored from the scene that same day.

Surfside Collapse is co-produced by CBSN senior vice president and senior executive producer Darius Walker and Alvin Patrick, executive producer of the CBS News Race & Culture Unit, in partnership with WFOR.