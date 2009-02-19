CBS News Adding Medical Webcast

CBS News is launching a new weekly webcast Doc Dot Com, hosted by CBS News medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook.

The webcast, which will go live every Thursday at 2 p.m., will explore medical and health issues and news as well as give viewers practical medical advice.

Doc Dot Com is the latest webcast to come out of CBS News, which has bumped up its web video programming following the success of Katie Couric hosted webcasts following the political conventions, election and inauguration.

Earlier this month the network announced a weekly webcast hosted by CBS News Washington correspondent and Face The Nation host Bob Schieffer.

"CBSNews.com continues to create original Web programming that is informative and interesting and complements CBS News broadcasts," said Mark Larkin, Vice President of Programming and Operations, CBSNews.com in a statement. "Doc Dot Com will provide an in-depth look at medical breakthroughs, common medical myths, and the latest health headlines, and help our audience make sense of how this affects them."