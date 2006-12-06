CBS, Nets Cover Report Release

Not only did CBS send Katie Couric to Washington Wednesday to anchor the Evening News there for the Iraq Study Group's release of its report on the war, but CBS will cover the release live.

The report will give the bipartisan panel's take on the war and how the country should proceed.

The network said that it would cover the release live at 11 a.m., with Couric anchoring that coverage as well.

All the Big Four covered the release of the report live, though its findings had already been leaked before the 11 a.m. release.