CBS, NCAA Create CBS College Sports Media

CBS teamed up with the NCAA to create CBS College Sports Media, which the companies are billing as an "interactive vertical advertising network."

Essentially, it will be way to offer one-stop ad shopping, display and video across CBS' college athletics coverage on air and on the Web. That includes CBS Sports on broadcast TV, CBSSports.com and CBS College Sports Network, which, in addition to its cable sports channel, operates more than 200 college-athletic-department Web sites, as well as NCAA.com.

CBS and the NCAA are pitching CBS College Sports Media to advertisers as a cross-platform buy targeting a predominantly upscale male 18-49 demo.