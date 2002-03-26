CBS' NCAA coverage has ratings hops
CBS' coverage of the 2002 Men's NCAA Basketball Championship is up 10 percent
versus last year in the overnight Nielsen Media Research ratings to an average
6.4/13 through Sunday's coverage of the regional finals and up 7 percent from
2000.
The average this year represents the highest average overnight household
rating and share since 1994's 6.6/15 through the regional
finals.
