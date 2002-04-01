CBS, NBC in tight race for Thursday

Powered by Friends and ER, NBC won Thursday night, while CBS

was a competitive second. ABC and Fox were also-rans.

NBC won with a 12.4 Nielsen Media Research household rating and a 21 share of

audience, which translated to an average 24.9 million viewers tuning in

throughout the night. CBS averaged an 11.3/19 with 18.8 million viewers tuning

in.

Friends won the 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. time period by most key measures, and

the second half of Survivor: Marquesas did the same from 8:30 p.m. to 9

p.m.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., CBS' CSI: Crime Scene Investigation won in

households and key demos across the hour, although Will & Grace won

the 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. half-hour among adults 18 through 34.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., ER drew almost 25 million viewers, more than

double the audience attracted by CBS' The Agency, which was second in the

time period with 11.2 million.