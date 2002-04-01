CBS, NBC in tight race for Thursday
Powered by Friends and ER, NBC won Thursday night, while CBS
was a competitive second. ABC and Fox were also-rans.
NBC won with a 12.4 Nielsen Media Research household rating and a 21 share of
audience, which translated to an average 24.9 million viewers tuning in
throughout the night. CBS averaged an 11.3/19 with 18.8 million viewers tuning
in.
Friends won the 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. time period by most key measures, and
the second half of Survivor: Marquesas did the same from 8:30 p.m. to 9
p.m.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., CBS' CSI: Crime Scene Investigation won in
households and key demos across the hour, although Will & Grace won
the 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. half-hour among adults 18 through 34.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., ER drew almost 25 million viewers, more than
double the audience attracted by CBS' The Agency, which was second in the
time period with 11.2 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.