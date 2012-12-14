CBS, NBC Team With Their Local Stations to Cover Newtown Tragedy

RELATED: Nets Went to Continuing Coverage Much of Friday After School Shooting

As yet another mass shooting tragedy occurred Friday

morning, this time at an Eastern Connecticut Elementary School,

broadcast nets including CBS and NBC teamed up with their local O&Os.

Friday morning at Sandy Hook Elementary School

in Newtown, Conn., a gunman opened fire, killing over two dozen

people, many of whom were children. The shooting is the second-deadliest school

shooting in U.S. history. Only the 2007 shooting

at Virginia Tech University had more casualties.

"We're all sharing," said David Friend, news

director of WCBS and WLNY, and senior VP of news for the CBS station group.

Friend said WCBS lent their reporters that were on the scene

in Newtown to CBS News' national coverage, along with their news

chopper and any video they had. CBS News has shared their resources as well, he

said. "We've had their correspondents on and we're all newsgathering and

sharing information."

Newtown, Conn., is part of the New York City DMA.

Friend said that the CBS-owned stations

in Philadelphia and Boston helped out as well, sending

their own correspondents to contribute. "Being part of the CBS O&O

group means that we all share resources and we all contribute to the coverage

of the story."

NBC-owned stations also teamed with each other to help cover

the tragedy. A spokesperson for WVIT Hartford said that KNTV and KNBC in California and

WCAU in Philadelphia "instantly volunteered support and sent

crews and resources to assist." WNBC in New York provided

visuals from its news chopper. NBC News and MSNBC also leveraged WVIT as

reporters from the Connecticut station contributed to both networks'

coverage.

In a fast-developing story like this, Friend said the most

important thing is accuracy. "In a situation like this that's breaking

[and] developing, there are many different sources reporting many different bits

of information." He says he doesn't want false information adding to the

agony of the situation. "There are many lives being affected by what we

tell and what we report."

He said he would consider looking at how other stations

around the country have covered similar events, including the movie theater

shooting in Colorado in July. But that would be for a later time.

"Right now it's [about] getting to the scene and reporting the information

as accurately and reliably as we can."

Covering a story that has such an emotional slant to it

provides its own set of challenges, including the ability to remain objective

at a time when it's nearly impossible. "We are part of our

community," says Friend. "We want to report as accurately and as

dispassionately as we can, but you can't help but let your human emotions creep

into a story like this.

"Our hearts are breaking along with the people in our

area."