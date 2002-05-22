CBS, NBC take Tuesday demo split

CBS' older-skewing Tuesday schedule (JAG, Guardian and Judging

Amy) won the Nielsen

Media Research household and total-viewers races, while NBC won the adults 18-through-49 and

25-through-54 contests.

The battle for adults 18 through 49 was a close one between NBC and Fox, with

the former beating the latter by one-tenth of a rating point.

Fox won the 18-through-49 race from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a one-hour That

70s Show block that included one repeat.

At 9 p.m., Frasier won across the key categories. The first half-hour

of the season finale of Fox's 24 was second in adults 18 through 49.

At 9:30 p.m., Scrubs won the 18-through-49 contest and the second half

of 24 slipped to third as the two-hour (9 p.m. to 11 p.m.) season finale of

NYPD Blue gained momentum and climbed to second in the demo.

Over the course of its two hours, Blue was third in households and

second in adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., the

second hour of the Blue finale slipped into first place in both of those

demographic categories, ahead of NBC, which aired Dateline in the time

period.

Judging Amy was third in both demos but first in households and in a

virtual tie for total viewers with Blue.

The Nielsen household numbers for the night: CBS 9.4/15, NBC 8.1/13, ABC

7.1/11 and Fox 5.7/9.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.9/13, Fox 4.8/13, ABC 4/10 and CBS 3.3/9.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 5.7/14, ABC 4.7/11, Fox

4.5/11 and CBS 4.3/10.