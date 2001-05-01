CBS, NBC split week's ratings win

CBS and NBC split the 30th week of the TV season in the ratings.

NBC took the week of April 23-29 in adults 18-49 (4.9 rating/14 share), while CBS claimed victory in total viewers (12.0 million), according to Nielsen Media Research. The weekly ratings include the first three days of the on-going May sweep.

Survivor: The Australian Outback was the most watched show of the week, averaging 26.9 million viewers, while E.R. was tops in adults 18-49 with a 17.5/29. Fox finished the week in second place in adults 18-49 with a 4.3 rating and NBC finished second in total viewers at 11.5 million.

- Joe Schlosser