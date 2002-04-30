CBS, NBC split week

It was another split decision between CBS and NBC for the weekly ratings

crown.

CBS took households and total viewers.

NBC was tops among adults 18 through 49.

The household and viewer rankings: CBS 8.3/14 (12.7 million), NBC 7.9/13

(11.8 million), ABC 6.1/10 (9.2 million), Fox 4.8/8 (7.8 million), The WB Television Network 2.6/4

(3.9 million) and United Paramount Network 2.4/4 (3.7 million).

Among adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.6/13; CBS 3.9/11; ABC and Fox, each with 3.5/10;

The WB 1.7/5; and UPN 1.5/4.

The top five shows (total viewers): ER (23.8 million), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (23.5

million), Friends (22.2 million), Survivor: Marquesas (19.4

million) and Law & Order (19.1 million).