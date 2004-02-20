CBS, NBC Split Thursday Night

It was another two-network race Thursday night, with CBS (Survivor, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Withouta Trace) on top for households and viewers, while NBC (Friends, Will & Grace, TheApprentice,and ER) was first in the key adult demos.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 24.5 million; NBC, 21.6 million; ABC, 7.3 million; UPN, 5.2 million; Fox, 4 million; The WB, 3 million. Adults 18-49: NBC, 10.4 rating/25 share; CBS, 8.6/21; ABC, 2.8/7; UPN, 2.0/5; Fox, 1.6/4; The WB, 1.1/3.