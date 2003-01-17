CBS, NBC split Thursday

NBC and CBS split the Thursday-night ratings honors, with NBC winning across

the key demographic categories with its usual Friends- and

ER-powered lineup, while CBS won the household and total-viewer races

with Star Search, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.

CSI was the most-watched show of the night, pulling in an average 27.5

million viewers from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friends was No. 2 with an audience of 23.6

million.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS' midseason Star Search was second across the key

ratings categories behind NBC's Friends/Scrubs.

Fox (with Joe Millionaire) and ABC (with a special and PrimeTime

Thursday) were also-rans and neck-and-neck in households and total viewers.

Fox had the edge among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34. The two

networks tied among adults 25 through 54.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households:

CBS 12.9 rating/20 share, NBC 12.5/19, Fox 4.9/7 and ABC 4.8/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 9.4/23, CBS 6.9/16, Fox 3.3/8 and ABC 2.6/6.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.3/6 (household) for

Smackdown wrestling, while The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 for its 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

lineup (High School Reunion, Surreal Life and The Jamie

Kennedy Experiment).