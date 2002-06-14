CBS, NBC split Thursday

CBS won the household and total-viewer ratings contests Thursday night with a

lineup that included a fresh episode of the game show The Price is Right

and repeats of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The Agency. But

NBC won the key demographics battles with repeats of Friends, Will

& Grace, Just Shoot Me and ER.

Fox aired a repeat of the theatrical film Lost in Space which appealed

mainly to kids and teens where it was first and second, respectively for the

night.

ABC aired the final game of hockey's Stanley CupFinals. Hockey

has limited appeal generally (at least in the U.S.), but it did build through

out the night placing first or second in the key adult demos in the last hour of

prime time and was tied for first with men 25-through-54 for the night.

The household numbers for the night: CBS, 8/11; NBC, 6.1/11; ABC, 4.3/8; Fox,

2.9/5.

Adults 18-through-49: NBC, 4/12; CBS, 3.3/10; ABC, 2.9/9; Fox, 2.1/6.

Men 25-through-54: ABC, 3.4/10; CBS, 3.4/9; NBC, 3/9; Fox, 2.5/7.

Kids: Fox, 1.4/6; NBC, 1.1/5; ABC, 0.9/4; CBS, 0.6/3.