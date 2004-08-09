CBS, NBC Split Sunday Ratings

It was a split ratings decision Sunday night: CBS was No. 1 for the night in households with a 6.6 rating/12 share and 9.4 million total viewers, while NBC took the top spot with a 2.5/7 in the key adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight affiliate ratings.

In the 7-9 p.m. period, CBS was first, with 60 Minutes and Cold Case averaging a 7.1/14 and 10.1 million viewers.

Fox’s comedy lineup -- King of the Hill, Malcolm in the Middle, The Simpsons and Arrested Development -- won the 18-49 demo, averaging a 2.2/7.

In the 9-10 hour, NBC and ABC shared the honors with a pair of repeats. NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent garnered a 6.3/11 in households and 9.3 million viewers. ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition logged a 3.2/9 in among adults 18-49.

At 10-11, the second half of CBS original movie Personally Yours grabbed a 6.3/11 and 9.0 million viewers, while a Crossing Jordan repeat gave NBC a 2.9/8 in 18-49.