CBS, NBC Split Ratings Lead for Week 13

CBS and NBC split the ratings honors for week No. 13 of the 2003-04 season (ended Dec. 21). CBS won households and viewers, while NBC won adults 18-49 and 18-34. The networks tied among adults 18-49.

Season to date, it’s a similar story, with CBS ahead in households and viewers, and a one-tenth lead among adults 25-54, while NBC is tops among adults 18-49. NBC and Fox are tied for the season among adults 18-34.

Through Dec. 21, here are the season-to-date tallies: Total viewers: CBS, 13.4 million viewers (+4%); NBC, 10.9 million (-10%); ABC and Fox, 9.7 million (-3% and +6%, respectively). Adults 18-49: NBC, 4.2 rating (-11%); CBS, 3.9 (-3%); Fox, 3.8 (+3%); ABC, 3.6 (-5%).