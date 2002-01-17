CBS, NBC share weekly honors

With a boost from the finale of Survivor: Africa, CBS won week 16 of

the broadcast season in households and total viewers, while NBC took top honors

in the adults 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 demos.

But CBS was the only network to post year-to-year gains in all four

categories.

For the week, NBC averaged a 5.0/13 among adults 18 through 49, down 2

percent from the same week a year ago.

ABC was second in the demo with a 4.9/12, also down 2 percent. CBS wasn't far

behind with a 4.7/12, up 21 percent from last year, while Fox posted a 31

percent decline to a 3.6/9.

CBS averaged 14.1 million viewers during the week, up 13 percent. ABC just

edged out NBC in the category, averaging 12.8 million viewers, a 6 percent

decline from a year ago.

NBC averaged 12.7 million viewers, up 4 percent, and Fox posted a 27 percent

drop to a little more than 7.7 million viewers.

Survivor was the most-watched show of the week, with 27.2 million viewers

tuning in.

It was one of three top-10 shows CBS had during the week, the others being

fifth-ranked Everybody Loves Raymond and 60 Minutes, which tied

for sixth with NBC's Law & Order.

NBC had five of the top 10 shows, while ABC had two.