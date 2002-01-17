CBS, NBC share weekly honors
With a boost from the finale of Survivor: Africa, CBS won week 16 of
the broadcast season in households and total viewers, while NBC took top honors
in the adults 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 demos.
But CBS was the only network to post year-to-year gains in all four
categories.
For the week, NBC averaged a 5.0/13 among adults 18 through 49, down 2
percent from the same week a year ago.
ABC was second in the demo with a 4.9/12, also down 2 percent. CBS wasn't far
behind with a 4.7/12, up 21 percent from last year, while Fox posted a 31
percent decline to a 3.6/9.
CBS averaged 14.1 million viewers during the week, up 13 percent. ABC just
edged out NBC in the category, averaging 12.8 million viewers, a 6 percent
decline from a year ago.
NBC averaged 12.7 million viewers, up 4 percent, and Fox posted a 27 percent
drop to a little more than 7.7 million viewers.
Survivor was the most-watched show of the week, with 27.2 million viewers
tuning in.
It was one of three top-10 shows CBS had during the week, the others being
fifth-ranked Everybody Loves Raymond and 60 Minutes, which tied
for sixth with NBC's Law & Order.
NBC had five of the top 10 shows, while ABC had two.
