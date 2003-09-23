CBS, NBC Share Monday’s Ratings

CBS and NBC split the ratings honors on the first night of the new broadcast

season Monday night.

CBS -- with Yes, Dear, Still Standing, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men and CSI:

Miami -- won households, total viewers and adults 25-54.

NBC, with Fear Factor and Las Vegas, won adults 18-49 and 18-34.

ABC, with PrimeTime Monday and Monday Night Football, was second in

households and adults 18-49 and 18-34.

For the first time this season, Nielsen Media Research’s fast affiliate ratings include The

WB Television Network and UPN.

The WB placed fourth overall in households, viewers and the key adult demos

with 7th Heaven and Everwood.

UPN was fifth across the board with The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends and Half

and Half.

Fox was sixth with an exclusive interview with President Bush (conducted by

Brit Hume), followed by Performing As.

According to the fast-affiliate tallies, NBC was the only network posting an

increase in household rating versus premiere night a year ago (20%).

CBS was down 17% for the night, but executives there were giddy with delight

over the performance of Two and a Half Men, which retained 90%-plus of its

Raymond lead-in audience, the best audience-retention performance for any

Raymond lead out.

Fox was down 40%, albeit with a tough year-to-year comparison -- American Idol: Search for a Superstar

was on a year ago.

MNFaveraged 16.1 million viewers during the prime-time

portion of the telecast, 1 million fewerfviewers than the program’s

average audience during the 2002 season.