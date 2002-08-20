CBS, NBC score Monday

Even airing reruns against preseason football, CBS' lineup continued its

domination of households and older demos on Monday night, according to Nielsen

Media Research fast national ratings. Repeats of half-hour sitcoms Everybody

Loves Raymond and Becker won total households with respective

ratings/shares of 9.4/15 and 8.6/13. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation at 9

p.m., achieved a 9.3/15, going up in the second half-hour to 9.4/16.

Still, NBC did equally well in key adult demos 18 through 34 and 18 through

49, winning each category with Dog Eat Dog at 9 p.m. and Meet My

Folks at 10 p.m.

ABC fared well from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the San Francisco 49ers ultimately

prevailing in a Monday Night Football preseason game versus the Denver

Broncos. Half-hour ratings for the program were 7.2/13 and 6.9/12, giving the

first hour of prime time to ABC and keeping the network in second place in

overall households until 10:30 p.m., when the second half of Meet My

Folks took over. But between MNF and CBS' power lineup, NBC

couldn't hold on to adults 25 through 54.

No other network could touch CBS in the adult 50-plus demo from 8 p.m. on,

topping out with ratings of 9.1 and 9.4 for CSI. Fox was in fourth place

for the evening with the 2002 Teen Choice Awards, except in the

12-through-17 category, where it won all hours until 10 p.m., then also

ceded to Meet My Folks.

For the night, households: CBS 8.3 rating/14 share, ABC 7.0/12, NBC 6.3/10 and

Fox 4.1/7.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC 4.7/14, Fox 4.3/13, ABC 3.7/11 and CBS 2.6/8.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.4/12; ABC and CBS 3.9/11; Fox 3.2/9;

Adults 25 through 54: CBS 4.8/12; ABC and NBC 4.4/11; Fox 2.4/6;

Adults 50-plus: CBS 8.0/16, ABC 5.5/11, NBC 3.4/7 and Fox 1.0/2.

Teens: Fox

5.4/19, NBC 3.8/13, ABC 1.9/7 and CBS 1.4/5.