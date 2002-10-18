CBS, NBC outpace the pack Thursday

Thursday nights have become a two-network race -- CBS and NBC tied in

household ratings and share for the night, although CBS had a slight edge in the

total-viewer count. In the key demos, NBC was first but CBS was a competitive

second, while ABC and Fox barely showed on the Nielsen Media Research radar

screen.

Both CBS and NBC have attracted a huge audience base this season on Thursday nights

-- between them, they attracted an average 44 million viewers this past Thursday night.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS was the most-watched show with 30 million viewers, while its

lead-in, Survivor, was the second-most-watched with 26 million. ER and Friends were also big draws with audiences of 25.3

million and 25.5 million, respectively.

NBC won the first hour of prime with Friends and Scrubs. At 8

p.m., Friends dominated the key demos, although at 8:30 p.m., the second

half of Survivor overtook Scrubs across most of the key ratings

categories.

At 9 p.m., CSI on CBS was the clear winner, with 12 million more

viewers than Will & Grace and 15 million more than

Good Morning, Miami on NBC. In the key adult demos, CSI had a 2-rating-point advantage with adults 18 through 49 and a 4-point advantage with

adults 25 through 54 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. The networks were virtually tied among

adults 18 through 34.

At 10 p.m., ER turned the tide to NBC's favor. About 15 million

viewers bailed from CBS, while NBC added 8 million. Still, the demos for

Without a Trace on CBS would look like winners in most time periods,

except against ER. which more than doubled Trace's 18-through-49

and 25-through-54 ratings.

Meanwhile, ABC (with Monk, the soon-to-be-gone Push, Nevada and

20/20) and Fox (with a Fastlane repeat and an America's Most

Wanted special on the Washington, D.C.-area sniper) battled to stay out of fourth.

ABC had better circulation, while the two networks were nip and tuck in the key

adult demos but miles behind CBS and NBC.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings: CBS and NBC

13.8/22; ABC 4.1/7; Fox 2.8/4.

Adults 18 through 9: NBC 10.6/27, CBS 8.5/22, Fox 2.0/5 and ABC 1.8/5.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 10.9/25, CBS 9.9/23, ABC 2.2/5 and Fox 2.0/5.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC 10.6/30, CBS 7.1/20, Fox 1.8/5 and ABC 1.4/4.

Meanwhile, Nielsen's metered-market ratings showed that UPN's SmackDown!

averaged a 4.6 household rating and a 7 share from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. In the same time

period, The WB Television Network's comedy block (Family Affair, Do Over, Jamie Kennedy and

Off Centre) averaged a 1.9/3.