CBS, NBC Maintain Thursday-Night Supremacy

CBS won viewers and households Thursday night with Survivor, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace. NBC captured the key adult demos with Friends, Will & Grace, The Apprentice, and ER.

ABC was a distant third. The best story there was Super Millionaire at 10 p.m. which pulled 11.6 million viewers against ER (21.8 million) and Without a Trace (16.9 million.)

Fox pulled about 5.7 million viewers with repeats of Big Fat Fiancé. UPN drew about 5 million with wrestling and The WB garnered 2.7 million with Steve Harvey, All About the Andersons, and a Surreal Life repeat.