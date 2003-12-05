CBS, NBC Have Strong Thursday Night

CBS and NBC split most of the key demos in Thursday night’s ratings race. CBS won households with an 11.8 rating/18 share and finished second in adults 18-49 behind strong performances from Survivor, CSI and Without a Trace.

Survivor and CSI dominated their time periods, with the reality show averaging a 12.8/20 from 8-9 p.m. and CSI earning a 13.5/20 from 9-10 p.m. The network also had wins for the night in men 18-49, adults 25-54, men 25-54 and several other categories.

NBC, featuring a lineup of Friends, Tracy Morgan, Will & Grace, Scrubs and ER, won the night in adults 18-49 with a 7.5/19.

New sitcom The Tracy Morgan Show finished second during its 8:30-9 p.m. time slot but lost about 3 million viewers from lead-in Friends. Most of those viewers returned for Will & Grace at 9 p.m., helping that show win its time slot in adults 18-49. ER won households and adults 18-49 during the 10-11 p.m. hour. The show averaged a 13.6/22 in households and a 9.6/24 in 18-49s. NBC also did well in the female demos, winning women 18-49, women 18-34 and women 25-54.

ABC finished third for the night with Threat Matrix, Extreme Makeover and Primetime Thursday. Fox followed with Tru Calling and Funniest Wedding Outtakes. UPN, with wrestling, finished fifth, and The WB finished sixth with Steve Harvey’s Big Time, Jamie Kennedy and Run of the House.