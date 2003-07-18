CBS, NBC fight it out Thursday

CBS just slipped by NBC in household ratings and share Thursday night with The Amazing

Race and repeats of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.

But NBC managed to capture the adults 18-49 demo with two episodes each of

Friends and Will & Grace and a Dateline NBC special. The network finished second in households.

ABC followed with two hours of The Disco Ball and PrimeTime

Thursday.

Fox was fourth in households but third in adults 18-49 with Stupid

Behavior Caught on Tape, 30 Seconds to Fame and The Pulse.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 6.9

rating/13 share, NBC 6.4/12, ABC 3.7/7 and Fox 3.0/6.

Adults 18-49: NBC 4.2/14, CBS 3.3/11, Fox 1.9/6 and ABC 1.7/6.