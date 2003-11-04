CBS, NBC End Monday Night in Dead Heat

CBS and NBC tied for first among adults 18-49 Monday night, with CBS topping households, viewers and adults 25-54 with its Raymond-anchored comedies and CSI: Miami.

NBC, with Fear Factor, Las Vegas and Average Joe, was also first among adults 18-34. ABC was second across the key categories with PrimeTime Monday and Monday Night Football. Fox was fourth with Joe Millionaire 2 and Skin. The WB was fifth with 7th Heaven and Everwood and UPN was sixth with comedies The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends and Half and Half.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer totals: CBS, 16.3 million; ABC, 15.3 million; NBC, 12.2 million; WB, 6 million; UPN, 3.6 million. Adults 18-49: CBS and NBC, 5.6 rating/14 share; ABC, 5.2/13; Fox, 2.2/6; WB, 2.0/5; UPN, 1.5/4.