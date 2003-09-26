CBS, NBC Duke It Out Thursday

Once again, Thursday night is looking like a two-network battle between NBC

and CBS.

NBC won Thursday night -- "Premiere Thursday" -- across the key ratings

categories, while CBS was a strong No. 2 and ABC and Fox were also-rans.

NBC took the first hour with the season premieres of hit sitcoms

Friends at 8 p.m. EST and Will & Grace at 9 p.m.

CBS won the 9 p.m.-10 p.m. hour with the return of CSI: Crime Scene

Investigation, which reigned as the most-watched show of the night,

attracting 26.7 million viewers.

From 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Will & Grace gave up the total-viewers lead

but held on to first place in the key adult demographics.

From 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m., however, the second half of CSI captured the

demo lead from the premiere of Coupling, the British import that NBC has

high hopes for.

At 10 p.m., medical drama ER was tops across the board, followed by

CBS’ Without a Trace and ABC’s PrimeTime Live.

For the night, NBC was down 10% in household rating versus a year ago and

CBS was down 2%, while ABC was up 22% (albeit from a very low base).

Fox aired reality show Temptation Island and placed fourth among

adults 18-49 and 18-34 but finished fifth in households behind UPN’s wrestling

offering, Smackdown!, which was fifth in the demos.

The WB Television Network was sixth across the board with Steve Harvey’s Big Time,

JKX: The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, What I Like About You and Run of the

House.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: NBC 21.2

million, CBS 21 million, ABC 7 million, UPN 4.5 million, Fox 3.5 million and

WB 2.7 million.

Adults 18-49: NBC 10.3 rating/27 share, CBS 7.6/20, ABC 2.3/6, Fox 1.9/5, UPN

1.5/4 and WB 0.9/2.