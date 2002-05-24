CBS, NBC claim Thursday victories

CBS won households, total viewers and adults 25-through-54 Thursday night

(the first night of the rerun season) with a two-hour block of CSI: Crime

Scene Investigation repeats and The Agency.

NBC won the demo races -- adults 18-through-49 and 18-through-34 -- with a rerun

slate including Friends, Frasier, Will& Grace and Just

Shoot Me.

FOX aired the theatrical Blade, and managed to finish third (ahead of

ABC) with adults 18-through-34, 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 from 8 p.m. to

10 p.m.

ABC was fourth across the key categories from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with its

Whose Line is it Anyway and WhoWants to be a Millionaire

lineup.

At 10 p.m. however, viewers flocked to the one original show on the big four

at that hour -- Prime Time Thursday, which was first in households, total

viewers, adults 50-plus and second in the other key adult demographics.

The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household numbers for the night:

CBS, 8.7/15; NBC, 6.6/12; ABC, 5.1/9; FOX, 4.4/8.

Adults 18-through-49: NBC, 4.3/13; CBS, 4/13; FOX, 2.9/9; ABC, 2.3/7.

Total viewers: CBS, 12.7 million; NBC, 9.2 million; ABC,

7.3 million; FOX, 6.7 million.