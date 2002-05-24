CBS, NBC claim Thursday victories
CBS won households, total viewers and adults 25-through-54 Thursday night
(the first night of the rerun season) with a two-hour block of CSI: Crime
Scene Investigation repeats and The Agency.
NBC won the demo races -- adults 18-through-49 and 18-through-34 -- with a rerun
slate including Friends, Frasier, Will& Grace and Just
Shoot Me.
FOX aired the theatrical Blade, and managed to finish third (ahead of
ABC) with adults 18-through-34, 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 from 8 p.m. to
10 p.m.
ABC was fourth across the key categories from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with its
Whose Line is it Anyway and WhoWants to be a Millionaire
lineup.
At 10 p.m. however, viewers flocked to the one original show on the big four
at that hour -- Prime Time Thursday, which was first in households, total
viewers, adults 50-plus and second in the other key adult demographics.
The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household numbers for the night:
CBS, 8.7/15; NBC, 6.6/12; ABC, 5.1/9; FOX, 4.4/8.
Adults 18-through-49: NBC, 4.3/13; CBS, 4/13; FOX, 2.9/9; ABC, 2.3/7.
Total viewers: CBS, 12.7 million; NBC, 9.2 million; ABC,
7.3 million; FOX, 6.7 million.
