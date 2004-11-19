CBS, NBC Carve Up Thursday
Thursday night was all CBS and NBC, with the rest of the networks fighting over the leftovers, and there weren't many of those.
In fact, CBS (8.6/22 in the 18-49 demo) and NBC (7.3/19) each beat all the other networks combined.
CBS won on the strength of Survivor, CSI and Without A Trace, with only the last show failing to win its time period.
NBC was a strong second with solid outings from Joey (5.0/14), Will & Grace (5.5/14) Apprentice and ER. ER won its 10 p.m. time period with a 9.0/23, second only to CSI's 11.6/27 for the night.
CSI drew a crowd for its hundredth episode, as it has for the previous 99 (at a party in L.A., CBS Chairman Les Moonves reportedly said the show was the best buy the network had ever made).
Fox was in a distant third at a 2.3/6 for The O.C. and North Shore, the latter which went south, placing fifth in its 9-10 time period, including being beaten by UPN's WWE Smackdown.
It's likely nobody was celebrating at ABC, whose season has been a roller coaster of feast (Sunday jumps to mind) and relative famine. Thursday was the latter, with the network recording a 1.8/5 average in 18-49s for fourth place with Extreme Makeover and two editions of Prime Time, the first of which also came in fifth behind UPN, this time a distant fifth at a 1.4/3 vs. UPN's 1.9/5 for Smackdown.
ABC was even way down compared to last Thursday night, when it got a 3.0 rating for Saving Private Ryan, even though the show wasn't cleared in as much as a third of the country, according to some reports.
In a close fifth for the night was UPN at a 1.7/4 for wrestling. The WB was a distant sixth. It managed a whole .9/2 for the movie, The Whole Nine Yards.
