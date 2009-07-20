CBS, NBC and ABC On Board For Wednesday Obama Presser

CBS, NBC and ABC say they will televise the press conference from president Obama Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET. Fox will not be airing the conference and will be sticking to its previously scheduled episode of So You Think You Can Dance. That is the same plan the networks had for President Obama's last primetime presser in April. Fox's cable news outlets, Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network, will air the press conference in its entirety.

The conference was originally scheduled for 9 p.m., which would have preempted the most popular summer programs on both NBC (America’s Got Talent) and Fox (So You Think You Can Dance).

ABC had a new installment of its top summer competition series Wipeout set to air at 8 p.m. The network will push that back to 9 p.m., with I Survived a Japanese Game Show airing at 10 p.m. An ABC News special report, Over A Barrel: The Truth About Oil, had been slated for 10 p.m., but will now be pushed to Friday, July 24 at 10 p.m.

In a first for the White House, the press conference was announced via Twitter, with the President’s official feed giving word Friday afternoon.