CBS Names WCCO VP/GM

CBS Corp. has named veteran station manager Susan Adams Loyd to run its highly rated WCCO Minneapolis-St. Paul.



Most recently, Loyd was VP/general manager for Clear Channel Television's Jacksonville, Fla., duopoly of WETV and WAWS. She will take over as WCCO's VP/general manager for Ed Piette, who moved to Boston to head CBS' three New England stations, WBZ and WSBK Boston and WLWC Providence, R.I.



A Minneapolis-St. Paul native, Loyd is also a veteran of the local TV scene who worked for nine years as director of programming and research at NBC affiliate KARE.



“This is a fantastic opportunity to lead a station with such great history in Minneapolis and the broadcasting community at large,” Loyd said in a statement. “And the recent growth it has achieved under Ed Piette is spectacular. I’ve spent almost a decade directly competing against WCCO, and I know it to be a first rate operation with tremendously talented and capable employees. I’m eager to get to work and continue its fantastic growth pattern.”