CBS Names Science and Tech Correspondent

CBS News named Daniel Sieberg as science and technology correspondent. Sieberg, who starts Dec. 18, was most recently with CNN, where he was a technology correspondent from 2001 to 2006 and host of Next@CNN from 2004 to 2006.

In addition to covering technology for CNN, Sieberg also covered Hurricane Katrina and two shuttle launches for the network, and was the technology editor and writer for CNN.com from 2000 to 2003. Prior to that he was a reporter for The Vancouver Sun and a video game reviewer for CTV in Vancouver.

His work has garnered an Emmy and a Peabody Award, among other accolades.