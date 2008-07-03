CBS Names Saturday Early Show EP
Michael Rosen, senior broadcast producer for the weekday edition of CBS' Early Show, was named executive producer of the Saturday edition.
Rosen joined CBS in September 2005 as a senior producer. Before that he was with College Sports Television (which CBS subsequently bought), CNN, ABC News and Sport magazine.
Rosen is based in New York.
