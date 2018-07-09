CBS Names Parquet-Taylor Station Manager in Dallas

CBS has named Andrea Parquet-Taylor VP and station manager of its TV stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Parquet-Taylor, who had been VP and news director for the stations, will report to Gary Schneider, president and general managers for the stations, KTVT-TV and KTXA-TV.

CBS said a new news director for the stations will be named at a later date.

“Since joining our CBS Television Stations family, it has become clear to us that Andrea is well-suited to make the transition from being a news director to becoming a station manager who helps lead an entire local broadcast-digital organization,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “We look forward to seeing her make the most of this opportunity to take on a bigger role at CBS 11, TXA 21 and the stations’ digital platforms.”

Before coming to CBS’s Dallas stations in 2017, Parquet-Taylor was news director at WNCN-TV, the CBS affiliate in Raleigh-Durham; WXYZ-TV in Detroit; WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV in Raleigh-Durham and WMAR-TV in Baltimore.

“Andrea has impressed us from Day One,” Schneider said. “As our news director, her poise, leadership and decision-making skills have been outstanding. It is clear that she has a lot more to offer as a leader, beyond the newsroom, and I am excited to see her take on this much bigger role at our stations.”