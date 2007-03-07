CBS Names New Overseas Outdoor Boss

Clive Punter was named CEO of CBS Outdoor International Wednesday with oversight of the company’s outdoor-media interests in the United Kingdom, France, Italy and mainland China, among other markets. A 12-year veteran of the company, Punter was most recently COO in Asia for the division.

Punter replaces Tom Goddard, who steps down at the end of the month.

“Clive is a highly regarded executive who has played many crucial roles during his tenure at CBS Outdoor,” stated CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves. “I am confident he will build on our current success and lead and grow the division in the future.”

Punter cited the new digital possibilities within the outdoor medium.