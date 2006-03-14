CBS Names Music Mogul

Jack Sussman, senior VP, specials, for CBS Entertainment, has been named executive VP, specials, music and live events.

In addition to continuing to oversee specials like the Grammys, Tonys and People's Choice Awards, he now becomes the principal liaison between the network and music industry.

He will seek out new artists to integrate into series and movies as well as specials and concerts, as well as for online and wireless delivery.

He also remains in charge of live events like the Survivor finales and the reunion shows that are packaged with them.

"Jack's extensive background, contacts and expertise in the music industry make him the ideal person to become CBS' go-to executive for all music-related enterprises," says Nancy Tellem, president of CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group.

