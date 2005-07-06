CBS Names Event VP

Just in time for the Summer Television Critics Association press tour in L.A., Ian Metrose, director of talent relations and special events for the CBS Communications group, has been named VP.

Metrose is in charge of West Coast special events--like press tour parties and series-wrap parties--as well as talent relations for CBS, UPN, and Paramount TV.

That will make him particularly busy, and popular, July 19-20 (CBS's tour dates) and July 21 (UPN).

Before CBS, Metrose's resume included publicity stints at Fox Searchlight and Castle Rock.

