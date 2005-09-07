CBS Names Early Show Exec
Michael Rosen has been named senior producer for CBS' The Early Show, effective immediately.
Rosen had been senior VP, production and news, for College Sports Television. Before that, he was senior broadcast producer for CNN's Paula Zahn Now.
