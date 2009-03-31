CBS Names Dr. Jennifer Ashton As Medical Correspondent

Filed at 1:22 p.m. on Mar. 31, 2009

CBS has named Dr. Jennifer Ashton to be a medical correspondent for the network. She will report for The Early Show as well as contribute to other broadcasts and platforms.

Previously, The Early Show's medical correspondent was Dr. Emily Senay.

Ashton, whose specialty is obstetrics and gynecology, will continue to practice medicine as an attending physician at Englewood (N.J.) Hospital and Medical Center.

Ashton most recently was a medical contributor to Fox News, and has also contributed to XM Radio's Oprah & Friends, PBS, and Discovery's A Baby Story.