CBS Names Basic Cable Exec

Bela Bajaria, senior VP, movies and mini-series for CBS since January 2002, has been named to the new post of senior VP, movies and cable, for CBS Paramount Network TV.

The company is looking to grow its basic cable output, which Bajaria will be in charge of developing. She will also continue to oversee movies and mini-series for CBS Entertainment.

Currently on her plate for CBS are Larry McMurtry's Comanche Moon; a new take on Sybil; and Sea Change, the latest in Tom Selleck's Jesse Stone series.