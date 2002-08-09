CBS nabs Thursday
Big Brother 3, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The
Agency gave CBS a
decisive win in the Nielsen Media Research ratings Thursday night.
CBS won households, total viewers, adults 18 through 49, 25 through 54 and
50-plus.
NBC won adults 18 through 34 with Friends, Scrubs,Will &
Grace, The Rerun Show, and ER.
At 8 p.m., Friends won households and the demos, but at 8:30 p.m. the
second half of Big Brother beat Scrubs by enough of a margin to
win most of the key categories (with the exception of adults 18 through 34) over
the course of its full hour-long time period.
ABC and Fox battled to stay out of fourth. ABC's movie Excess Baggage
beat Fox's Beyond Belief in households, but the Fox show won the demo
battle.
At 9 p.m., CSI took no prisoners, almost doubling the audience of the
nearest competitor, NBC which aired Will & Grace and The Rerun
Show
in the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour.
CSI easily won every category except adults 18
through 34 which was won by NBC.
Fox's newsmagazine ThePulse was fourth in households and
viewers but did manage to beat the ABC movie to score third place finishes with
adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34.
At 10 p.m., ABC's 20/20 won the household battle, although CBS's
The Agency
edged the magazine out
in total viewers.
But both shows skewed
old, allowing NBC's ER to
win adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49. CBS and NBC tied for first with
adults 25 through 54 and ABC was just one-tenth of a rating point
behind.
