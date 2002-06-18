CBS nabs Monday

CBS won the household and total viewer Nielsen Media Research contests

Monday, as well as the battle for adults 25-through-54.

NBC won among adults 18-through-49 and Fox and NBC were tied for first with

adults 18-through-34.

ABC reran the vintage (1964) James Bond film, Goldfinger. It was

fourth across the key ratings categories.

From 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the 18-through-49 battle was a three way race with

CBS (King of Queens), NBC (first half- hour of Fear Factor) and

Fox (first half-hour of the film American Pie) all tied at a 10 share of

that audience segment. It then became a see-saw battle between CBS and NBC, with

Fox never far behind.

At 9 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond held a slight edge over the first

half of NBC's Dog Eat Dog.

At 9:30 p.m., Dog opened up a lead (5 share points) over

Becker.

At 10 p.m. however, 48 Hours and a Crossing Jordan repeat were

dead even at a 3.4/10 in the demo, while the older-skewing CBS took a 5 point in

household audience share.

The household numbers for the night: CBS, 8.1/14; NBC, 5.5/10; Fox, 4.4/8;

ABC, 3.3/6.

Adults 18-through-49: NBC, 3.7/11; CBS, 3.4/10; Fox, 3/10; ABC, 1.7/5.

Adults 18-through-34: Fox and NBC, 3.9/13; CBS, 2.2/7; ABC, 1.2/4.

Adults 25-through-54: CBS, 4.2/12; NBC, 3.9/11; Fox, 2.8/8; ABC, 1.9/5.

Viewers 50-plus: CBS, 8.4/18; NBC, 3.2/7; ABC, 2.9/6; Fox, 1.7/3.

Total Viewers: CBS, 11.4 million; NBC, 8.6 million; Fox, 6.4 million; ABC,

4.9 million.