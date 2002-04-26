CBS nabs DTV awards

CBS was the big winner in the Consumer Electronics Association's second

annual Academy of Digital Television Pioneers Awards, handed out in concert with

its digital-TV summit in Washington, D.C.

CBS won three awards for "Best DTV Network," "Best DTV Sporting Event" (the 2001

Super Bowl) and CBS affiliate WRAL-TV Raleigh, N.C., as "Best Local DTV

Broadcaster."

Mark Cuban got the industry "DTV Leadership Award" for his efforts in launching

all-high-definition-television network HDNet; Circuit City Stores Inc. got the retailer DTV

Leadership Award; and Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), chairman of the House Energy and

Commerce Committee, got the government DTV Leadership Award for "steadfastly

championing America's transition to DTV."

Other winners were Time Warner Cable for "Best DTV Cable System," DirecTV Inc. for "Best

DTV Satellite Service," Home Box Office's Band of Brothers for "Best Original DTV

Material" and Mike Snider, USA Today, and Greg Tarr, TWICE

magazine, who tied for the "Best DTV Journalism Award."