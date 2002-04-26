CBS nabs DTV awards
CBS was the big winner in the Consumer Electronics Association's second
annual Academy of Digital Television Pioneers Awards, handed out in concert with
its digital-TV summit in Washington, D.C.
CBS won three awards for "Best DTV Network," "Best DTV Sporting Event" (the 2001
Super Bowl) and CBS affiliate WRAL-TV Raleigh, N.C., as "Best Local DTV
Broadcaster."
Mark Cuban got the industry "DTV Leadership Award" for his efforts in launching
all-high-definition-television network HDNet; Circuit City Stores Inc. got the retailer DTV
Leadership Award; and Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.), chairman of the House Energy and
Commerce Committee, got the government DTV Leadership Award for "steadfastly
championing America's transition to DTV."
Other winners were Time Warner Cable for "Best DTV Cable System," DirecTV Inc. for "Best
DTV Satellite Service," Home Box Office's Band of Brothers for "Best Original DTV
Material" and Mike Snider, USA Today, and Greg Tarr, TWICE
magazine, who tied for the "Best DTV Journalism Award."
