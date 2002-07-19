CBS muscles Thursday

CBS was the big winner Thursday night in the Nielsen Media Research ratings

with a lineup that included Big Brother 3, CSI and The Agency.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. the heated competition was between Big Brother

and the Friends-Scrubs comedy block on NBC.

Friends won its half hour across the key categories while Big

Brother won the second half hour over Scrubs.

For the hour it was pretty close -- the two networks tied in households, CBS

had slight edge in total viewers and NBC had a slight edge in the key adult

demos.

Fox's Beyond Belief was third in the key adult demos during the hour

ahead of ABC, which aired the theatrical film, The Phantom from 8 p.m. to

11 p.m.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., CSI easily won most of the key ratings

categories, although NBC's Will & Grace-Just Shoot Me block tied the

crime drama in adults 18 through 34.

Fox's new newsmagazine, The Pulse was fourth in households and viewers

for the hour, but placed third among adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49,

ahead of ABC.

ABC's film was third in households and viewers and tied for second with

adults 18-plus. Across the other adult demos it was fourth.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS, 6.8/12; NBC, 5.1/9; ABC, 5/9; Fox,

3.2/6.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS, 3.5/11; NBC, 3.1/10; Fox, 2.2/7; ABC, 2.1/7.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC, 3.2/11; CBS, 2.8/10; Fox, 2.1/8; ABC, 1.3/5.

Adults 25 through 54: CBS, 4.2/12; NBC, 3.4/10; ABC, 2.5/7; Fox, 2/6.