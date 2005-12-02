CBS Mum on Sharpton’s Family

CBS Friday declined to comment on a report that it is in the early stages of talks to produce a family comedy for activist and former presidential candidate, The Rev. Al Sharpton, dubbed Al in the Family.

If it moves forward—a script commitment is reportedly in the works—the project would be produced by the network’s in-house production unit at Paramount Network Television.

Sharpton has made a number of guest appearances on series, hosted Saturday Night Live and a brief “reality” show titled I Hate My Job.

No word yet on whether the talks include hair care product placement or specially crafted promotional cell phone ring tones.