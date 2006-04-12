CBS Moves to PC-Based Graphics With Vizrt

CBS News has upgraded its existing Vizrt graphics software and replaced proprietary SGI hardware platforms with PC-based systems to run the new software.

In addition to replacing 14 SGI systems with PC-based systems and adding the latest Vizrt software and newly developed options, CBS also bought four additional systems and acquired their first six Viz|Trio CG (character generator) systems. The Vizrt deal is worth roughly $600,000.

The Vizrt systems are used for daily CBS newscasts as well as special-events broadcast from CBS headquarters in New York.