CBS Moves to PC-Based Graphics With Vizrt
By Glen Dickson
CBS News has upgraded its existing Vizrt graphics software and replaced proprietary SGI hardware platforms with PC-based systems to run the new software.
In addition to replacing 14 SGI systems with PC-based systems and adding the latest Vizrt software and newly developed options, CBS also bought four additional systems and acquired their first six Viz|Trio CG (character generator) systems. The Vizrt deal is worth roughly $600,000.
The Vizrt systems are used for daily CBS newscasts as well as special-events broadcast from CBS headquarters in New York.
