CBS Moves NUMB3RS Premiere

CBS has enlisted two of the National Football League's top teams to promote its new crime drama, NUMB3RS.

There's already significant buzz around that show, which is produced by filmmakers Ridley and Tony Scott. The cast includes TV veterans Rob Morrow, Judd Hirsch and Peter MacNicol.

CBS said it has decided to move the debut of the series to Sunday, Jan. 23. (The pilot was previously slated to run Jan. 21.)

The 60-minute drama will air in all time zones immediately after the conclusion of the AFC Championship playoff game. That's a far stronger lead-in than it would get in its regular slot at 10 p.m. on Friday, a day that typically has the second-smallest total television audience of the week, after Saturday.

NUMB3RS is the story of two crime-solving siblings: An FBI agent, played by Morrow, and his younger brother, a mathematic genius played by David Krumholtz..

Plots are based on actual cases that the FBI solved with help from mathematicians.

Once it is in its regular home on Friday nights, NUMB3RS will normally be preceded by Joan of Arcadia at 8 and JAG at 9. But CBS has provided some backup for its Friday-night time-period debut on Jan. 28. On that night, the CBS ratings champ CSI will air before NUMB3RS.

Ridley and Tony Scott, the show's executive producers are real-life brothers who have produced and directed dozens of films. Ridley's work includes Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, G.I. Jane, Black Hawk Down and Gladiator. Tony's films include Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop II and Spy Game.

