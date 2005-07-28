CBS Moves The Cut
By Jim Benson
CBS’ ratings-challenged The Cut, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger’s weekly hour-long attempt to be Donald Trump, will make its second move in a month Aug. 5, shifting to 9 p.m. Fridays (in place of the canceled and older-skewing Jag reruns) from 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
The network will install reruns of sitcoms Still Standing at 8 and Yes, Dear at 8:30 Wednesday Aug. 3 to warm up them for the time period this fall, when they replace the canceled second edition of 60 Minutes in the hour.
The Cut, which debuted with a heavily promoted 90-minute premiere June 9, never caught on with viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.