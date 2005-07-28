CBS Moves The Cut

CBS’ ratings-challenged The Cut, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger’s weekly hour-long attempt to be Donald Trump, will make its second move in a month Aug. 5, shifting to 9 p.m. Fridays (in place of the canceled and older-skewing Jag reruns) from 8 p.m. Wednesdays.

The network will install reruns of sitcoms Still Standing at 8 and Yes, Dear at 8:30 Wednesday Aug. 3 to warm up them for the time period this fall, when they replace the canceled second edition of 60 Minutes in the hour.

The Cut, which debuted with a heavily promoted 90-minute premiere June 9, never caught on with viewers.