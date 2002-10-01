CBS is Monday winner
It was definitely CBS' night Monday. The Eye net was No. 1 in
households, viewers and adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media
Research fast affiliate numbers.
Of course, Nielsen pointed out, the numbers for the live Monday Night
Football on ABC could change and, with them, the rankings. ABC was a strong
second in those categories.
CBS -- with King of Queens, Yes, Dear, Everybody Loves
Raymond, Still Standing and CSI: Miami -- was first in almost
every half-hour, yielding the top spot in adults 18 through 49 to NBC's Fear
Factor in the 8p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST period and to MNF in the 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
slot.
For the night, households: CBS 11.9 rating/19 share, ABC 9.6/15, NBC
7.2/11 and Fox 3.7/6.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 6.4/16, ABC 5.8/15, NBC 4.2/11 and Fox 2.6/7.
