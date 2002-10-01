CBS is Monday winner

It was definitely CBS' night Monday. The Eye net was No. 1 in

households, viewers and adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media

Research fast affiliate numbers.

Of course, Nielsen pointed out, the numbers for the live Monday Night

Football on ABC could change and, with them, the rankings. ABC was a strong

second in those categories.

CBS -- with King of Queens, Yes, Dear, Everybody Loves

Raymond, Still Standing and CSI: Miami -- was first in almost

every half-hour, yielding the top spot in adults 18 through 49 to NBC's Fear

Factor in the 8p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST period and to MNF in the 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

slot.

For the night, households: CBS 11.9 rating/19 share, ABC 9.6/15, NBC

7.2/11 and Fox 3.7/6.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 6.4/16, ABC 5.8/15, NBC 4.2/11 and Fox 2.6/7.